NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $8.21. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $8.18, with a volume of 10,803 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

