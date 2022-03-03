NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD) Shares Down 4.2%

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 35,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 49,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.50.
About NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCD)
