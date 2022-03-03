NFTify (N1) Market Cap Reaches $610,128.58

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One NFTify coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NFTify has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. NFTify has a total market cap of $610,128.58 and approximately $37,183.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042462 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,836.55 or 0.06676262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.48 or 1.00175195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00046985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00047600 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00026156 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

