Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nielsen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.810-$1.910 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.81-1.91 EPS.

NLSN opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. Nielsen has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 16% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Nielsen by 1,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,565,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,587,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after buying an additional 61,860 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Nielsen by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,499,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,745,000 after acquiring an additional 676,019 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Nielsen by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 796,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 187,728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nielsen by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

