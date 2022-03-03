NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 72,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,003. The company has a market capitalization of $212.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.45.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,537 shares of company stock valued at $16,712,912. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

