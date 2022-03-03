Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.
The company has a market cap of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.
About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)
Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
