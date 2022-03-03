Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.41

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 1805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

The company has a market cap of $863.12 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,248,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,644 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 712.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 810,253 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,198,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,524,000 after acquiring an additional 763,329 shares during the period.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

