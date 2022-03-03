Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $624.91 million-$648.49 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $645.58 million.Nordson also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.824-$9.133 EPS.

Shares of Nordson stock traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.86. 222,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $189.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.80.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nordson by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nordson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Nordson by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordson (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.