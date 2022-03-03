Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NYSE:JWN opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

