Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Cowen

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.
NYSE:JWN opened at $26.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.86. Nordstrom has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 673.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $45,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom (Get Rating)
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
