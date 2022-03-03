Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.85

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.57, with a volume of 198112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NHYDY. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 87.00 to 93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.68.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

