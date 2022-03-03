Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM) Trading Up 1.6%

Northern Empire Resources Corp. (CVE:NM – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.25. Approximately 66,707 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 220,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.82 million and a PE ratio of -4.77.
About Northern Empire Resources (CVE:NM)
