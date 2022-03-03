Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research note issued on Sunday, February 27th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.70. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NOG opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.25. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 151.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

