Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Holdings Raised by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,494,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 261,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 226,624 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 282.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 495,029 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $10.46.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

