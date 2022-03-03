Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Star Investment Corp. II worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSTB remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 497,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,298. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $10.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

