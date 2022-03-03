NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.39

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.39 and traded as high as C$13.64. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 685,525 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC set a C$15.50 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Cormark set a C$15.00 price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.85 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.76.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.39.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.