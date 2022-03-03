NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NLOK opened at $29.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.71. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $19.70 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

In other news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 341.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 28,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,562,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 262,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,717,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

