Novacoin Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 22.8% against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $265,746.69 and $21.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,381.11 or 0.99831341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00079853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021867 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001941 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00014825 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

