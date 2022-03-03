Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.
NUW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01.
About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
