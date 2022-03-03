Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.9% over the last three years.

NUW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,974. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $17.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

