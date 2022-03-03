Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by 65.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund alerts:

JCE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.60. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,548. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 13,996 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.