Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,698,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $835,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

