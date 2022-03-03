Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE JFR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 653 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,545. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.65.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
