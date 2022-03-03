Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of JRO stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,097. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,809 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $695,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 370,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,242 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the period.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
