Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on April 1st

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the asset manager on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 6.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NKG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.43. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,187. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.15. Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG – Get Rating ) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

