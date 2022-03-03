Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.

NYSE:NID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,840. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating ) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

