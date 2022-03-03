Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years.
NYSE:NID traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,840. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.44.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
