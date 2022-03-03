Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 183,367 shares.The stock last traded at $26.41 and had previously closed at $26.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. This is a boost from Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQX. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 22.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek attractive total return with less volatility than the Nasdaq 100 Index. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

