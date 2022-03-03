Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 21,919 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 183,367 shares.The stock last traded at $26.43 and had previously closed at $26.33.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62.
About Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:QQQX)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (QQQX)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.