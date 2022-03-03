Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NRK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $12.46 and a one year high of $14.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 512,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

