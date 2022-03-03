Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35.
About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NXN)
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.