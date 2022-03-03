Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0345 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 294,822.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

