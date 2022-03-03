Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.07.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
