Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.16. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $10.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 53,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,602,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,580,000 after purchasing an additional 619,145 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 85,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,934 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 465.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares during the period.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. The firm’s investment objective is to seek high current income consistent with capital preservation with a secondary objective to enhance portfolio value relative to the broad market for preferred securities. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

