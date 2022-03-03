Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,822. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.35. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 10.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

