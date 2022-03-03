Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NXP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 79,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,557. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,428.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

