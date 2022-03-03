Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund alerts:

NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,894. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 338,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,022 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 24,311 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.