Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.294 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:SPXX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,894. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $19.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.81.
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
