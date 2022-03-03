Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NBB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,259. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
