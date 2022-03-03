Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by 1.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NBB traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 69,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,259. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $19.66 and a one year high of $23.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 292,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after buying an additional 70,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 752,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.