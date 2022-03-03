NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NVA. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NuVista Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.14.

NVA stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 741,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,755. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56.

In other NuVista Energy news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total value of C$201,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

