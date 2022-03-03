NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Trading 13.6% Higher

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) shares traded up 13.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $122.54 and last traded at $121.07. 958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 68,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 28.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

