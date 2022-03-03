NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Sells $69,319,660.80 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jen Hsun Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00.

NVIDIA stock traded up $7.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $242.20. 38,923,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,979,785. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $605.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 77,803 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $62,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 114,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 16,960 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 519.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 971,153 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,260,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.08.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

