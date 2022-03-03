Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OSH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Shares of NYSE OSH traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 42,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,986,711. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $937,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,583. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,973 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 352,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 80,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,796,000 after purchasing an additional 724,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

