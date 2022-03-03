ODIN PROTOCOL 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,702.00 (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for about $0.0969 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $1,702.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ODIN PROTOCOL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.27 or 0.06652295 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,436.72 or 0.99743708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00046640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00047324 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00025929 BTC.

About ODIN PROTOCOL

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODIN PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODIN PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.