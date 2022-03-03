Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Lessened by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,926,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Okta by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $1,033,406.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.11.

OKTA stock opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.51 and a 12 month high of $287.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.91.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

