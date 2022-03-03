Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Okta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.12.

Okta stock opened at $182.70 on Monday. Okta has a 1 year low of $152.51 and a 1 year high of $287.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.91. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $361,015.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Okta by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,901 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,059,000 after purchasing an additional 132,406 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after purchasing an additional 808,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,155,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

