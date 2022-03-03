Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.35)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.20). The company issued revenue guidance of $388-390 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $374.90 million.Okta also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.270-$-1.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Okta from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Okta from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $250.22.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock traded down $16.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.20. The company had a trading volume of 135,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,050. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.91. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative return on equity of 14.80% and a negative net margin of 59.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Okta by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.