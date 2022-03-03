Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Lowered to $195.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OKTA. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Okta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.11.

Shares of OKTA opened at $182.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.91. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $152.51 and a fifty-two week high of $287.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,118,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

