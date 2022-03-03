Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $15.87

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.87 and last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 302661 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of analysts recently commented on OLPX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $196,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

