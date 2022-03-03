Old Port Advisors Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

PNC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.74. The company had a trading volume of 102,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.11.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 28.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

