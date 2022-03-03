Old Port Advisors Has $1.29 Million Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in BCE were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BCE by 1.2% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in BCE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 7.5% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.78. 103,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,904. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.56. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.39%.

Several analysts have commented on BCE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

