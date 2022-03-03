Old Port Advisors Has $3.78 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Old Port Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,631 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology accounts for approximately 1.3% of Old Port Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.08. 27,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,258,369. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

