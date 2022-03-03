Old Port Advisors Purchases Shares of 56,587 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,948,000. TotalEnergies makes up about 1.0% of Old Port Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Finally, Stolper Co bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,392,000. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($57.30) to €52.00 ($58.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

TTE traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. 152,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,975,681. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.92. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $40.33 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.06%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

