Old Port Advisors Sells 194 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.13. The stock had a trading volume of 296,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,126,897. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $266.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.70, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

