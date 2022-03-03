Old Port Advisors Sells 4,014 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Old Port Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,747,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 943,390 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 500,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,992,000 after acquiring an additional 468,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,414,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,221,000 after acquiring an additional 439,038 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,415,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,868,000.

IVW stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. The stock had a trading volume of 290,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,642. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

