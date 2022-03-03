Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Olin by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Olin by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Olin by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in Olin by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,330. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Olin’s payout ratio is 10.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Olin in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.73.

About Olin (Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.