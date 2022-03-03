Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,178,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $125,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

