Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) Shares Down 10.4%

Shares of Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) dropped 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.63 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 5,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 99,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Omega Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The company has a current ratio of 16.69, a quick ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

